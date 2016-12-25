Sir Tom Jones thanks supportive fans as he joins celebs sharing festive messages

Sir Tom Jones has thanked fans for their "continued support" after the death of his wife earlier this year as celebrities took to social media to share Christmas messages.

The singer wrote on Twitter: " Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas, your continued support this year has lifted me and I hope you have a day full of merriment."

Lady Melinda Rose Woodward died from lung cancer earlier this year at the age of 75 after the couple were married for 59 years.

Celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, girl band Little Mix and comedian Ricky Gervais also shared Christmas messages and photos of presents.

Kardashian wrote: "Merry Christmas my babies!!! Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed! May we remember the true meaning and spread love."

Singer Alexandra Burke thanked members of the emergency services who are "all working hard over the festive period."

Gervais shared a photo of his present - a new guitar - alongside a caption which read: "perfect".

Singer Cheryl, who dropped her previous surnames of Tweedy, Cole and Fernandez-Versini, wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone. Wishing you all a great day."

Little Mix wrote: "Merry Christmas! We hope you got everything you wished for because you've given us that & MORE! Time to eat & watch movies."

In a video, the four-piece added: " 2016 has been the most incredible year for us.

"Thank you so much and we hope you have the best day ever."

X Factor winner Matt Terry posted: "MERRY CHRISTMAS YOU AWESOME BUNCH! Have a brilliant day with all your friends and family."

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here winner and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt posted: "Merry Christmas everybody hope your day is full of laughter, love the Moffatts."