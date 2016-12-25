Toyah Battersby and Peter Barlow get together in Corrie Christmas storyline

An unexpected romance was revealed in Coronation Street as the show's Christmas Day episode saw Toyah Battersby and Peter Barlow in bed together.

The revelation came as Battersby, sister of Leanne Battersby, returned to the show after more than a decade's absence.

Played by Georgia Taylor, the episode saw Battersby leave her husband Toby after an argument and admit to Leanne that she was in love with somebody else.

Meanwhile, Leanne caught Barlow after a street fight with a Christmas present in his pocket, with a tag reading To The Love Of My Life.

Viewers then saw Toyah unwrap the gift - a Bros tape - while in bed with Barlow.

But while it was a shocking affair for many, some fans already predicted who Barlow's mystery woman might be.

On Friday, @SoapQueen9 tweeted: "Not long now Toyah and Peter."

Another viewer posted: "I bet Peter's mystery woman is Toyah!"

Toyah was last seen on the cobbles in February 2003 when she left Weatherfield after discovering her college lecturer boyfriend had got her friend pregnant.

In 2011, Taylor won the best dramatic performance award at the British Soap Awards in 2001 for her portrayal of Toyah's rape ordeal.

Commenting on her return to the show, Taylor, 36, said: "Coronation Street has always had a place in my heart and I'm delighted to be working again with my good friend Jane Danson and bringing the Battersby sisters back together."