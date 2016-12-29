Glam rock group Slade forced to cancel shows after guitarist breaks elbow

Glam rock group Slade has had to cancel some shows after guitarist Dave Hill suffered a broken elbow when he was struck by a cyclist.

Hill, 70, sustained the injury after leaving the Grand Hotel in Brighton to go for a stroll on December 23, his agent Abbie Carter said.

He was taken to hospital where he had a plaster cast applied, but was keen to get back performing once he had recovered, Ms Carter added.

The guitarist - one of the two original members of the 1970s band famed for hits including Merry Xmas Everybody and Cum On Feel the Noize - performed at a gig the night before.

The performance, which was staged at Brighton's Concorde 2 venue, was the last gig of the band's Christmas 2016 tour.

A band statement said shows scheduled for January and February had now been cancelled and further updates would be made next month.

Ms Carter said: "He's in plaster but he's okay.

"The band was due to perform two or three times in January and February. We won't have any further news until January as he needs time to heal."