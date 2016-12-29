Hello and goodbye: Adele tops list of most unwanted Christmas CDs

Adele's third studio album, 25, was Christmas's most unwanted CD, figures show.

Second-hand product buyer musicmagpie.com said more than 32,000 copies of the hit album were traded in over just 48 hours.

It was followed by Justin Bieber's Purpose, with just over 25,000 copies bought by the website over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Now! 93 compilation, One Direction's Made In The AM and Coldplay's A Head Full Of Dreams also made the top five.

Meanwhile, Disney animated favourite Frozen was the most discarded DVD, with nearly 26,000 copies.

James Bond movie Spectre was a close second, with 24,563 copies traded in, while last year's Star Wars instalment, The Force Awakens, came in third with 19,269 copies.

Jurassic World was fourth with 15,888, while Fast & Furious 7 finished fifth with 14,239.

Infinite Warfare was the most traded in game and the iPhone 6s the most sold phone.

According to the website, the figures mark a record high for products sold on over the two-day Christmas period.

The company said it bought more then 2.5 million unwanted items, with 10,000 tech items alone reaching a combined worth of £650,000.