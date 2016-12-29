Trey Songz arrested after stage antics at Detroit show

Singer Trey Songz warned he would "go crazy" if his microphone was cut off shortly before he was arrested for allegedly throwing equipment on stage, an eyewitness has said.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested after a performance at the Joe Louise Arena in Detroit after he was told to end his concert and leave the stage, police say.

Music producer Neaira Williams, who was in the crowd, told the Press Association: "His performance was so entertaining that I don't believe anyone realised that he went over his time.

"He warned the audio crew that if they turned off his mic then he would go crazy... and then instruments started flying and he jumped into the crowd.

"It may have been unorthodox, but it was the best show I had ever attended."

Songz became "upset and belligerent" after he was told to wrap up the show, according to Detroit police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski.

A police sergeant was struck in the head by an object tossed from the stage and Songz faces malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing charges.

Video from the concert shows Songz telling the crowd he is being informed his mic will be cut off and encouraging them to tweet about it if it happens.

Another video appears to show him shirtless and knocking over an instrument before diving into the crowd.