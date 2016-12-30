No Chocolate for Kylie as she opts for soor plooms in sweetie shop visit

Pop princess Kylie Minogue surprised locals in an Aberdeenshire village when she nipped into the sweetie shop for a bag of soor plooms.

The Australian singer, 48, was spotted in Dee Valley Confectioners in the village of Ballater on Friday while visiting the area.

She bought fruit sweets and soor plooms before stopping for selfies with locals in the Royal Deeside village which was devastated by floods earlier this year.

More than 300 homes and 60 businesses in the village were ruined during Storm Frank when the River Dee overflowed on December 30 2015.

Wendy Anderson, 48, who works in the shop, said: "She just came into the shop and it was one of those experiences when you are looking at somebody thinking is it really her?

"I asked them where they were from and she said London, and I was thinking 'it is her'.

"After I served her, I said 'I'm not being rude but are you who I think you are?' and she said yes.

"It's good for Ballatar. It's exactly a year ago today that the village was flooded so it's good.

"She's been down in the village and has had photographs taken with quite a lot of people."

Minogue has had a number of hits over the years including I Should Be So Lucky, Spinning Around and All The Lovers.