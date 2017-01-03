Kim Kardashian West shares first Instagram photo since Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian West has shared a photo on Instagram for the first time since being tied up by armed robbers in Paris last year.

The reality TV star posted the image of her, husband Kanye West and their two children North and Saint on Tuesday evening.

She captioned it "family".

In October she was locked in a bathroom in a private residence and tied up by armed robbers dressed as police officers who are thought to have stolen 10 million dollars (£8.1 million) worth of jewellery during the incident, which took place as Kardashian West was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

The couple endured a tumultuous end to 2016, with the rapper taken to hospital in November suffering from "temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration".

Following his release from hospital, the couple were said to be on the verge of splitting up, a rumour that was played down by friends.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kardashian West had shared a video of her and the family on her official app and her YouTube page.