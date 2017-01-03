Kylie Jenner and Margot Robbie on Forbes list of most influential under-30s

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actresses Margot Robbie and Hilary Duff have been named among the most influential personalities under the age of 30.

The three are part of a 600-strong 30 Under 30 list assembled by US magazine Forbes which recognises young leaders across 20 different categories including music, film, business and technology.

As well as starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, 19-year-old Jenner has her own cosmetics range and is the second-highest earner in her celebrity-filled family behind half-sister Kim Kardashian.

Duff first came to prominence when playing the lead role in teen sitcom Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel and has also starred in Cheaper By The Dozen among a number of hit films.

The 29-year-old is also a successful singer and will release her sixth studio album in 2017.

Australian actress Robbie, 26, starred in Suicide Squad in 2016 after previously appearing in The Big Short and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Also included in the list was gymnast Simone Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the Rio Olympics.

The youngest name on the list was 14-year-old Maanasa Mendu, who has created a "leaf" device that harvests energy from sun, wind and rain.

Forbes editor Randall Lane said those on the list would "run every field for the next 50 years".