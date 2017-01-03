Shane MacGowan offers thanks for 'kind words' after mother's death in car crash
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has thanked people for their "kind words and condolences" following his mother's death in a car accident.
Therese MacGowan, 87, was the first person to die on the roads in Ireland this year after a crash at Ballintoher, near Nenagh in Co Tipperary, at about 3pm on Sunday, New Year's Day.
MacGowan's partner, journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, tweeted on Monday evening: "Shane MacGowan would like to say thank you and God bless you to all the people who are offering kind words and condolences. It means a lot."
"People are being overwhelmingly lovely and kind, it is amazing. Thank you."
Ms MacGowan lived in Silvermines, Co Tipperary.
The car she was travelling in crashed into a wall on a stretch of road less than 10km from the family home.