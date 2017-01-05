Celebrity Big Brother viewers outraged after James Cosmo 'edited out'

Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left outraged after Scottish actor James Cosmo was "edited out" of the show by his housemates.

Hours after entering the Channel 5 house, returning contestants tasked with singling out the new entries they deem to be the least entertaining chose to cast out the Braveheart star because they felt he "wouldn't be offended".

But the decision made by the team of "Producers" on Wednesday angered viewers who rushed to his defence on social media.

Roz Laws tweeted: "Poor James Cosmo! They're picking on the one with the most talent. He so doesn't belong in there."

Eloise posted: "How dare they edit out James Cosmo? He's precious and needs protecting!"

According to the series rules, being "edited out" will mean he is separated from some activities and can only wear a beige tracksuit.

Cosmo is now the second housemate to be edited out, after US X Factor hopeful Stacy Francis faced the same fate barely an hour after the show's launch on Tuesday.

But it was not the only issue for Francis, 47, who said she was "shocked" to find she had been put in the house with American singer Ray J, an old family friend she had recently had a row with.

She accused him of "throwing her under the bus" when he failed to stand up for her after American media reported that she had "stalked" the singer Whitney Houston at a nightclub.

Speaking to the diary room during the group's first full day in the Channel 5 house, Francis said: "I just felt it was really unfair.

"It was shocking when I saw Ray, I kinda shut down - I want a real talk with him.

"I want to know why he never said anything ... he knows the events of the whole night."

Francis also appeared to generate dislike from other housemates, including married The Hills stars Spencer Pratt, 33, and Heidi Montag, 30.

After speaking to Francis while she was made to sit outside in the cold, Pratt told the diary room she had a "bad attitude".

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm.