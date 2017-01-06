Indian PM leads tributes after Bollywood star Om Puri dies aged 66

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led tributes to Bollywood actor Om Puri, star of cult British film East Is East, who has died aged 66.

The prolific actor whose career spanned four decades suffered a heart attack after returning home from a film set on Thursday, according to Indian media reports.

Puri won plaudits for his portrayal of a tough but loving Pakistani patriarch in the 1999 comedy drama East Is East and was nominated for a best actor Bafta.

He went on to appear in the critically acclaimed television adaptation of White Teeth in 2002 and was awarded an honorary OBE in 2004.

More recently Modi starred alongside Dame Helen Mirren in the 2014 comedy The Hundred-Foot Journey.

His death was announced by Bollywood director Ashoke Pandit on Friday, who tweeted that he was "sad and shocked".

Mr Modi's office later tweeted: "The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films."