Last Shadow Puppets album handed Best Art Vinyl award

The Last Shadow Puppets' second album Everything You've Come To Expect has been handed the Best Art Vinyl of 2016 prize for its striking cover featuring a young Tina Turner.

The 12in record topped 50 releases including the late David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, to take the award in a public vote.

Made up of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and former Rascals singer Miles Kane, The Last Shadow Puppets released their long-awaited second album early last year.

The artwork, designed by illustrator Matthew Cooper, who has worked with a host of British artists including Franz Ferdinand and Sir Paul McCartney, is a 1969 photo of singer and actress Turner.

The studio portrait, taken by Vogue's Jack Robinson in New York City, was chosen by Cooper to highlight the move into the 1970s.

Cooper said: "The idea was to move the artwork on from the 60s feel of the first The Last Shadow Puppets album artwork, so here is Tina on the very cusp of the 1970s.

"Originally shot in black and white, the tint was added to create an identifiable colour scheme and a warmer, more contemporary feel."

The announcement comes three days after it was revealed sales of vinyl records had reached their highest level in 25 years.

More than 3.2 million were sold last year, a rise of 53% on 2015 and the highest annual total since 1991, when Simply Red's Stars was the best-selling album.

Bowie's death last January led to him becoming the best-selling vinyl artist of 2016, with five albums posthumously featuring in the top 30.

It marks the ninth consecutive year that vinyl sales have grown, a far cry from the meagre 200,000 sold in 2007.

All 50 of the nominated Art Vinyl records will form a window installation at the Hari Hotel in central London until March 31.