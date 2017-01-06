Stars arrive for memorial service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Courtney Love are among the stars paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at what is believed to be a private memorial service.

They were arriving at the next-door homes of Fisher and Reynolds in the Coldwater Canyon area of Los Angeles. Other famous names who have been spotted at the compound include Jamie Lee Curtis, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr.

Streep was pictured carrying a bunch of white roses as she entered the compound, which has security guards posted at two points - one appearing to be the entrance and the other an exit.

British actor Stephen Fry and his husband, Elliott Spencer, were seen walking in the grounds of the compound.

During the arrivals of the many people paying tribute to the mother and daughter, a fan walked up to the gate to lay a bunch of white roses outside the entrance.

The wooden doors of the entrance gate are emblazoned with quirky signs with slogans such as Beware Of Trains, No Swimsuits In Lobby and Public Telephone Within.

Star Wars actress Fisher, famous for her role as Princess Leia, died aged 60, a few days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her equally famous mother, Reynolds, who found fame with classics such as Singin' In The Rain, died a day later, aged 84.

According to celebrity website TMZ, Fisher and Reynolds will be buried together on Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood. Reports say a public memorial is believed to also be scheduled, but no details have been released.

According to TMZ, Fisher has been cremated ahead of the reported Friday burial, but there has been no confirmation of this from an official source.

Broadway will dim its lights on Friday night for one minute to pay tribute to Fisher and Reynolds.

Fisher's daughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, 24, commented for the first time a few days ago, posting a message on Instagram.

Alongside a photograph of her, her mother and grandmother, she wrote: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."