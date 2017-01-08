Competition between Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale already fierce on first Voice

Sir Tom Jones could be left ruing his lack of speed after leaving it too late to push his red button for an act on Saturday night's The Voice UK.

The talent show returned to screens this weekend following its switch from BBC to ITV with a fresh line-up of coaches.

The Voice UK is based on the premise of trying to find a new musical superstar but, unlike its rivals - including The X Factor - the coaches must first choose acts based on a blind audition, where they get to hear the performer but not see them.

Former American Idol contestant and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale joined veteran entertainer Sir Tom, who returned to the show after being axed by the BBC in 2015, and Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am.

There were early sparks between the coaches as Sir Tom hit his button too late during the audition for 24-year-old Max Vickers from Warrington who had already won the support of Rossdale.

However, the Sex Bomb singer will not be too disappointed, having earlier beaten Rossdale to snap up Into The Ark - a Welsh duo made up of Taylor Jones, 20, and Dane Lloyd, 25, who performed their own take on Elvis Presley's Burning Love.

Just two performances prompted a full-sweep of turns from the coaches - 31-year-old call centre worker Jason Jones from Walsall who performed Zayn Malik's Pillow Talk and Mo, 21, from Warrington who sung Paolo Nutini's Iron Sky and opted for Hudson.

Three hopefuls were rejected by all four coaches including 18-year-old Jenny Jones from Chester, whose take on Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman failed to impress.

It leaves each coach with at least one contestant, although Hudson and Rossdale have two apiece after the show's inaugural episode.

The Voice UK continues on ITV on Saturday at 8pm