David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join Teletubbies as voice trumpets

David Walliams has landed a voice role in the classic children's TV show Teletubbies.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 45, will be a voice trumpet, which pops out of the ground and announces: "Time for Teletubbies".

He will feature in the new series in 2017, which comes 20 years after Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po - the creatures with antennas on their heads and TV screens on their stomachs - made their debut.

Presenter Rochelle Humes, 27, has also signed up to be a voice trumpet in the hit, pre-school series.

Teletubbies relaunched with a "contemporary look" in 2015, and the addition of a must-have 21st century gadget - a mobile-style phone.

The original show, which spawned a chart-topping single Teletubbies Say Eh-oh!, was seen by around one billion children in over 100 countries.

Walliams and Humes will star alongside Fearne Cotton, Jim Broadbent and Jane Horrocks, who also lent their voices to the first series in the show's comeback.

Actor and best-selling children's author Walliams, who has a three-year-old son with ex-wife Lara Stone, said: "It's really thrilling to be asked to take part in Teletubbies. It's such an iconic show and it's watched all around the world by millions and millions of children.

"It was just too good a thing to turn down."

The Saturdays singer turned TV host Humes said: "I've always been such a big fan of the Teletubbies.

Humes, who also has a three-year-old and is expecting her second child, said: "My sister and I used to watch it together when we were younger and as I now have a little girl, it was a real 'no-brainer' to be part of it. I jumped at the chance to be involved."

CBeebies controller Kay Benbow said: "We are thrilled to welcome David and Rochelle to join the fun in Teletubbyland.

"The series has already attracted a stellar cast of British talent and David Walliams and Rochelle are no exception. We can't wait to hear how their distinctive voices and personalities add another layer of fun and magic to the show."

New features in the second series include an area of Teletubbyland called the Hidey Hup and another signature song for the Tiddlytubbies - Mi-Mi, Daa Daa, Baa, Ping, RuRu, Nin, Duggle Dee and Umby Pumby.