Celebrity Big Brother tensions rise as housemates ponder nominations

The Celebrity Big Brother residents have started to speculate over their nominations ahead of the series' first eviction.

Tensions began to rise in Sunday night's episode as celebrities clashed over doors being left open and talked about other housemates behind their back.

In footage filmed on Sunday, housemates were reminded that edited-out contestants, including Stacy Francis, Brandon Block, Ray J Norwood and Bianca Gascoigne, will not be allowed to nominate for the first eviction.

Meanwhile, actor James Cosmo will automatically face the public vote after he was not saved by Angie Best and Jamie O'Hara earlier this week.

And some celebrities have already begun speculating over who to nominate after a few sparks flew in Sunday's episode.

Calum Best - son of late professional footballer George Best - said he overheard comments made about him by Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan which would "make nominations a lot easier".

Earlier in the episode, American model Austin Armacost - who had previously fallen out with reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt - grew frustrated with former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan after he left the garden door open.

Also speculating over nominations was American model Jasmine Waltz who, after a small spat with Nicola McLean, implied she would be nominating the glamour model.

Aside from the show's first eviction, housemates took part in a number of challenges as part of a task to keep secrets from Gascoigne, 30.

Cosmo, 68, was tasked with leading Tony the pony through the house without her spotting him.

The Game Of Thrones actor joked about the challenge: "It's going to be wonderful to share a brief time with something whose IQ is probably greater than some of the people in here."

Housemates also had to eat pizza without her seeing and hold a secret rave. They were rewarded with some of Gascoigne's favourite food and music.

