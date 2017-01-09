Golden Globe successes mark a golden age for British TV - Radio Times editor

The huge success of homegrown dramas at the Golden Globes comes amid a "golden age" for the British TV industry.

The Crown, on the life of the Queen, was named best TV series. Its star Claire Foy and the leads in The Night Manager, based on the John Le Carre novel, also scooped awards at the Hollywood ceremony.

Radio Times editor Ben Preston said that British television drama was in "rude health".

"We are in this golden age of television and the viewers are reaping the benefits," he said.

"There is now a global market for television drama. New platforms and competition means that more money is swinging behind TV drama, which is no longer the poor relation behind Hollywood and the movies."

He told the Press Association: "It's where the very best actors want to play and where the very best writers want to play. That's what's changed. The change in technology means there's new competition."

The Night Manager actors Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie won acting gongs at the star-studded awards.

Mr Preston said: "Television is attracting a lot of people who used to work in film... Hugely famous film stars are now appearing in television.

"The most important lesson from last night is how the British television industry has got to carry on being ambitious.

"The BBC was hugely ambitious with The Night Manager, and The Crown was a sensational mixture of talented people behind and in front of the camera, with (creator) Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry (a director and executive producer) and Claire Foy."

He said it was no surprise that homegrown shows which sell well overseas - such as The Night Manager and The Crown - tackle subjects the British are famous for.

"These are shows which are selling all around the world. It's no coincidence that we're making shows about parts of British life that we're famous for in many, many different cultures," he said.

"We're great storytellers, we've got a rich vein of talent on both sides of the camera and this is our moment... and it's not going away."