British Oscar hopefuls turn sights to Baftas

British Oscar hopefuls fresh from the Golden Globes will hear later if they have received a Bafta nod.

The EE British Academy Film Awards, the biggest awards show outside the US, attracts Hollywood A-listers as well as home-grown talent.

Skyfall star Naomie Harris is considered a favourite for a best supporting actress nod for her role as a crack addict in coming-of-age drama Moonlight, while Andrew Garfield will be hoping for a best actor nomination for his performance as a combat medic in Mel Gibson's Second World War film Hacksaw Ridge.

Musical La La Land, which won a record seven awards at the Golden Globes, is widely expected to feature prominently in the nominations, while British films such as I, Daniel Blake, A United Kingdom, Sing Street and American Honey could be in contention for best British film.

La La Land will likely go head to head with fellow frontrunners Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight for best film.

Ethiopian-Irish actress Ruth Negga, who is shortlisted for the EE Rising Star Award, could also snag a best actress nomination for Loving, about an inter-racial marriage in Virginia in the 1950s.

Other actresses likely to compete in the category include La La Land star Emma Stone, who has already won a Golden Globe, Jackie actress Natalie Portman for her role as the former First Lady, and 20th Century Women's Annette Bening.

Other hopefuls in the running for the Rising Star gong, voted for the by the public, include Spider-Man newcomer Tom Holland, Manchester By The Sea's Lucas Hedges, Victoria star Laia Costa and The Witch's Anya Taylor-Joy.

If Garfield lands a best actor nod he will likely compete against Golden Globe winners Casey Affleck, for Manchester By The Sea, and Ryan Gosling, for La La Land, as well as Denzel Washington for Fences, which he also directed.

Negga's Australian co-star in Loving, Joel Edgerton, is also a potential nominee, as is Florence Foster Jenkins star Hugh Grant.

Other actors hoping to hear their names called include Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel, who will find out if the praise he has earned for his role in Lion turns into a best supporting actor nomination, and Liam Neeson, who could compete in the same category for Martin Scorsese's Silence.

Further likely nominees include Moonlight star Mahershala Ali and Jeff Bridges for Hell Or High Water.

The nominations will be announced by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Preacher actor Dominic Cooper at Bafta in central London at 7.37am.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12 in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Stephen Fry.