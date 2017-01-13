Danny Boyle TV dramas set for BBC Store release

A number of previously unreleased Danny Boyle-directed television dramas are to be made available on the BBC Store.

The multi-award winning director is being celebrated with the collection ahead of the release of his long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-nominated Trainspotting.

It includes a trilogy of hour-long stories looking at the next Northern Ireland generation which were originally broadcast in September 1987.

The series includes Scout, which follows a veteran Manchester United football scout looking for the next George Best in Belfast.

Also to be released is the Sinead Cusack-starring Monkeys, originally broadcast in February 1989. Cusack plays widowed Lily who lives a sheltered life in Co Donegal until two young boys find evidence of a horrifying secret in her hen house.

Boyle's Trainspotting follow-up, titled T2 Trainspotting, reunites the director with original cast members Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner.

It comes 21 years after the first film, which followed a group of heroin addicts and explored urban poverty in Edinburgh, based on the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh.

The sequel is based on his book Porno and will be released later this month.

Head of editorial at BBC Store, Aaron Bhamra, said: " Danny Boyle is one of the UK's most original, innovative and ground-breaking film directors.

"We're thrilled that BBC Store is able to showcase the work he cut his directing teeth on and bring it to a whole new audience."

The Danny Boyle at the BBC collection will be available on the BBC Store from January 26.