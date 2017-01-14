Craig David up for Brit Award - 16 years after he was first nominated for prize

Craig David could finally take home his first Brit Award but he has said he is just happy to be back in the conversation.

David, 35, has topped off his comeback with a nod for British male solo artist, 16 years after he was first nominated for the prize.

The singer was in the running for six awards in 2001 but left empty-handed and has never been victorious over the course of his long career, despite 12 nods.

He will now take on David Bowie, Skepta and Michael Kiwanuka for the prize.

He told the Press Association: "It's been an amazing journey. I think last year I couldn't have written how it would all turn out, from announcing an arena tour this year, a number one album and to hit the ground running in 2017 with best male Brit nomination is incredible."

He added: "I've seen so much love over the years that it's never been about holding the actual statue, it's been about being part of it.

"Nominated for best male, having been nominated 16 years before, what better story to tell a young up and coming musician?

"It may not come super fast but if you stick in there and you love music, in 16 years down the line you could be up for the same award that people say this is just for the new kids."

Now there is just one moment David cannot wait for - "When they call out the nominations for best male, to be part of that mix," he said.

The Brit Awards take place on February 22 at the O2 Arena and will air on ITV.