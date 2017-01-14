Johnny Depp: Ex-business managers lost me millions

Johnny Depp has launched a 25 million-dollar (£20.5m) court action against his former business managers, on the day his divorce from Amber Heard was finalised.

The Hollywood star has filed a lawsuit against The Management Group (TMG) over claims he has been the victim of "gross mismanagement" which has cost him "tens of millions of dollars".

According to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Depp, 53, claims the company and its owners, Joel and Robert Mandel, failed to properly pay his taxes, made unauthorised loans and overpaid for security and other services.

He has filed 11 complaints, including fraud, breach of contract and professional negligence, and is seeking damages of more than 25 million dollars.

The complaint states: "As a result of years of gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud, Mr Depp lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG's self-dealing and gross misconduct.

"In essence, TMG treated Mr Depp's income as their own, available to either TMG or third parties to draw upon as desired."

Lawyer Michael Kump, representing TMG, said Depp's lawsuit was a "fabrication" and the firm did "everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending".

He also claimed the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor owed TMG 4.2 million dollars (£3.4m) from a five million-dollar loan it provided.

"His tactics and lawsuit will fail, and he will be forced to pay back the loan as promised," Mr Kump added.

Depp's lawsuit was filed on Friday, the same day his divorce from actress Heard was finalised at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Depp - who was accused of domestic violence by Heard after their split in April - has agreed to pay her seven million dollars (£5.7m), which she has pledged to donate to charity.

Heard, 30, will keep their dogs, Pistol and Boo, and a horse named Arrow, under their divorce agreement.

A confidentiality provision calls for them to refrain from discussing their relationship in interviews or on social media.

In a statement, Depp's Laura Wasser said: "We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr Depp and his family's lives behind them. Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th."

Heard's lawyer Pierce O'Donnell said: "My client would be very happy to move on with her life."

Following the domestic abuse allegations, Depp and Heard, who split up after 15 months of marriage, issued a joint statement in August saying there was there was "never any intent of physical or emotional harm".