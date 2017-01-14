Sherlock producers: Please don't share final episode after it was leaked online

Don't spoil the surprise - that is the warning Sherlock creators have issued after the final episode in the series was leaked online.

The culmination of the current three-part series four is due to air tomorrow night, titled The Final Problem, but a Russian version of the episode has already been leaked online.

A tweet on the official page of the show reads: "We are aware that #Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. #KeepMeSpoilerFree"

Images apparently taken from the leaked episode had been circulating on social media today.

Sherlock producer Sue Vertue also tweeted: "Russian version of #Sherlock TFP has been illegally uploaded. Please don't share it. You've done so well keeping it spoiler free. Nearly there"

The series, based on the novels by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Dr John Watson.

On Thursday a special screening of the series finale was shown in London, with those attending the event urged to keep the plot a secret.

Sherlock's series four finale airs tomorrow on BBC1 at 9pm.