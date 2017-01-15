BBC to adapt John le Carre's The Spy Who Came In From The Cold for TV series

The BBC will follow up the success of Golden Globe-winning series The Night Manager with an adaptation of another John le Carre novel, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold.

The book, set in the height of the Cold War months after the erection of the Berlin Wall, is being adapted by the Oscar winning writer of Slumdog Millionaire, Simon Beaufoy.

The BBC One show will be another co-production with US network AMC, following the huge success of joint effort The Night Manager, which starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

All three actors scored Golden Globes for their roles in the nail-biting drama and the show was nominated for best mini series or TV film.

It was also nominated for a string of Emmys, with director Susanne Bier taking home the prize for o utstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, which was written in 1963, follows Alec Leamas, a hard-working, hard-drinking British intelligence officer whose East Berlin network is in tatters.

His agents are either in the wind or dead at the hands of East German counter-intelligence officer Hans-Dieter Mundt until Leaman is offered a chance of revenge when he is recalled to London.

The novel was made into a film starring Richard Burton in 1965 and le Carre has said he is looking forward to seeing it on screen again.

He said: "I'm very excited by the project, and have great confidence in the team."

Beaufoy added: "It's incredibly exciting to be working on the best Cold War spy story ever written."

The show will be produced by The Ink Factory, the company behind The Night Manager and Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama said : "Following the huge global success of The Night Manager, it's a privilege to announce that John Le Carre will return to BBC One with one of the best spy thrillers ever written.

"Adapted by Simon Beaufoy, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is utterly timely in its evocation of the Cold War period and we are thrilled to be working with The Ink Factory and AMC again to bring this seminal novel to the screen for another unmissable drama series on BBC One."