List of nominations for 2017 Brit Awards

The nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards were announced on Saturday in a TV broadcast, the first time they had ever been shown live.

David Bowie was revealed to be up for two posthumous awards at next month's ceremony, while Little Mix and Skepta are leading the way with three nods apiece.

Presenter Emma Willis hosted the show, The Brits Are Coming, which included performances from com eback nominee Craig David and this year's Critics' Choice winner Rag'n'Bone Man.

The nominations in full are as follows:

British Male Solo Artist:

David Bowie

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sande

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Blossoms

Rag'n'Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

British Single

Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie - Rockabye

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue ft. Dakota - Fast Car

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Zayn - Pillowtalk

MasterCard British Album Of The Year

David Bowie - Blackstar

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate

Skepta - Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie - Rockabye

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue ft. Dakota - Fast Car

Little Mix ft. Sean Paul - Hair

One Direction - History

Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Zayn - Pillowtalk

International Male Solo Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

Drake & Future

Kings Of Leon

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

The 2017 Brit Awards take place at The O2 Arena on February 22.