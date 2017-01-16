Cleaner Kim in CBB dust-up with Strictly's James Jordan

Celebrity Big Brother housemates Kim Woodburn and James Jordan are at war after an explosive row which saw them hurling insults at each other.

TV cleaning guru Woodburn was left in tears after the argument, in which she called Jordan "a fat slob" and he repeatedly told her to go and do "some cleaning or washing up".

The pair fell out when Jordan woke Irish twins Jedward to settle another disagreement, and Woodburn told him he should have let them sleep.

Former Strictly star Jordan told Woodburn to mind her own business but she stormed: "I'm not trying to win like you, and by God are you trying."

When Jordan said Woodburn should go and do some cleaning or washing up, she called him "selfish", "nasty" and said he was a brilliant dancer who had ruined his career because he "can't stop being rude".

Model Nicola McLean also came in for some harsh words from Woodburn when she tried to defend Jordan.

Woodburn hollered: "You pacify everyone. Butt out, take sides, be a woman!"

Laughing, Jordan continued to suggest Woodburn get on with some domestic chores.

"Don't demean me because I'm a cleaner, you fat slob!" she shouted.

In an attempt to calm things down, model McLean urged Jordan to go into the garden with her, as a tearful Woodburn told the other contestants that the dancer had "demeaned" her because of her cleaning career.

McLean was clearly still smarting after Woodburn's comments and joked to Jordan and O'Hara: " If she comes out here I swear on my life she is head first in that Jacuzzi."

It was Jordan's second bust-up in Sunday's instalment of the Channel 5 show.

He and O'Hara fell out earlier after O'Hara discovered that Jordan had called him "a washed-up footballer" during his time in the Hell house.

Jordan was one of the housemates sent to Hell during Friday night's show, sentenced to live in basic conditions and battle it out with his fellow contestants to return to the main house.

When he won his place back he found out that Jedward had spilled the beans about him taking a swipe at O'Hara's career.

Jordan claimed he had used the term "washed up" because he assumed housemates who were not in Hell would be watching on a screen and wanted to lay it on thick.

But O'Hara was clearly unimpressed, muttering: "Washed-up footballer, really? Okay."

O'Hara later said he was fine with "banter" adding: "You said you haven't come in here to make friends, but if you come for my career, then we're gonna have problems."

There was also trouble for Calum Best and James Cosmo, as both found themselves shown the door and marched off to Hell.

Best was given his marching orders by Jordan, who was able to pick someone to take his place in the other house.

Game Of Thrones actor Cosmo was banished at the hands of Jedward, after they also escaped Hell.