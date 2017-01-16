Colonoscopy to air as first live TV ad from inside body in cancer campaign

Look away now - Channel 4 will be broadcasting the world's first TV advert live from inside the human body.

The broadcaster has teamed up with Cancer Research UK to air a live colonoscopy - the removal of bowel polyps - later this month.

While most polyps do not develop into cancer, some do, and removing them can help prevent bowel cancer developing.

The 90-second advert is part of Cancer Research UK's Right Now campaign, showing the reality of day-to-day life for those affected by cancer.

Patient Philip McSparron is having the colonoscopy after tests were performed as part of routine bowel cancer screening.

He said he hoped that undergoing the procedure on live TV would show that it is not something to be scared of.

He said: "My brother's bowel cancer was caught early in 2010 and since then, I've been careful to go for screening.

"By allowing my colonoscopy to be shown live, I hope to show that it's a simple procedure, not something to be frightened of.

"Hopefully people will be interested in seeing the live footage and it will encourage them to be more willing to talk about cancer and think about taking up regular screening when offered."

The procedure will be performed and filmed at Cardiff and Vale University hospital by Doctor Sunil Dolwani.

He will be telling viewers what they are looking at and wants to show how the procedure can save lives.

Ed Aspel, executive director of fundraising and marketing at Cancer Research UK, said: "Broadcasting Philip's colonoscopy live gives us the opportunity to show one of the many people across the UK who is benefiting from procedures that wouldn't be possible without research.

"We want viewers to join us to experience the unique insight of seeing live inside the human body, and witness a procedure that can actually prevent cancer from developing.

"It's our ambition to speed up progress so that within the next 20 years, three in four people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.

"At Cancer Research UK, we rely on people's generosity as we don't receive any government funding for our life-saving research.

"We hope our live advert will show the impact research has made so far, and inspire people to see how their support can enable continued work to beat cancer."

Entitled Live From The Inside, t he 90-second advert airs on January 18 a t around 3.25pm.