Kris Kristofferson to perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage

American singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson will perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival, according to his official website.

The 80-year-old entertainer's tour listings include Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on June 23 among his other tour dates across Europe and the United States this year.

However, a spokesman for the festival said the next official line-up announcement will be in the spring, and would not confirm Kristofferson is performing.

The spokesman told the Press Association: "The 2017 line-up is coming together really well, and our next line-up announcement will be in the spring. No more names to confirm until then."

The only confirmed act for Glastonbury so far is Radiohead, headlining the festival for the third time.

The English rock band will take charge of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm after previous appearances in 1997 and 2003.

Country and folk star Kristofferson, whose music career spans five decades, will be one of the event's oldest ever performers if he does take to the stage this summer.

In 2011 blues singer BB King was 85 when he performed on the Pyramid Stage, and in 2015 American singer Burt Bacharach took to the same stage at age 87.

In 2013, TV and music veteran Sir Bruce Forsyth was 85 when he appeared on the Avalon Stage.

Other names rumoured to be performing at this year's Glastonbury include Ed Sheeran, US rockers The Foo Fighters and Australian band The Avalanches.

A representative for Kristofferson has been contacted by the Press Association.