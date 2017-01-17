Jasmine waltzes out of CBB in shock eviction

Jasmine Waltz has been booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house in a surprise eviction.

The American model was shown the door on Sunday night after being selected for the chop by the rest of her housemates as part of the Weekend From Hell.

Waltz was denied her big exit and instead was secretly eliminated via a side door.

She is thought to have been in hiding until the scenes aired on the Channel 5 show on Monday night.

However, the 36-year-old will have an exit interview on Tuesday night's instalment.

Waltz and fellow contestants James Cosmo, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were told they were facing eviction as they were the remaining housemates who had not managed to escape Hell by winning tasks.

They were made to line up in front of three doors - two leading to brick walls and one leading to the outside world.

Montag and Pratt went first, opening their door to find a wall with a sign on it saying 'Saved'.

Game Of Thrones star Cosmo and Waltz then walked up to their doors, with the model muttering: "I don't think I'm going to be able to open my eyes."

When the doors were opened, Cosmo breathed a sigh of relief as he saw his 'Saved' sign, and Waltz quietly left the house.

On Friday, the Weekend From Hell claimed Angie Best and Austin Armacost as victims.

Best was eliminated after facing the public vote but model and TV star Armacost was handed his marching orders after being labelled the dullest contestant by his fellow housemates.