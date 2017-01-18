Paul Daniels' widow launches rabbit in pink hat badge for brain tumour charity

The widow of magician Paul Daniels has said she still "misses him every day" as she launched a new initiative to raise money to fund research into the disease that killed him.

Debbie McGee is working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness of the disease.

She has launched a new pin badge - featuring a white rabbit in a pink top hat - to help generate funds for the charity.

Daniels died aged 77 in March last year at his Berkshire home after a short battle with the illness.

" Paul died four weeks and five days after the diagnosis," McGee said.

" I still miss him every day.

"I still love spending time with our rabbits, he loved them so much and they make me think of him.

"I am really proud to be able to work with Brain Tumour Research in this way and I think Paul would have been too.

"I hope people will buy these badges - by wearing one they'll be remembering Paul and supporting vital research."

The badge pin, which McGee helped to design, is available on eBay with a suggested donation of £5.

Sue Farrington Smith, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are enormously grateful to Debbie who, like so many of our supporters, is bravely sharing her story with the aim of ensuring other families do not have to bear the pain they have experienced.

"Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. This is unacceptable."