'Self-indulgent' Charlie Sheen apologises to Rihanna in restaurant row

Hollywood hellraiser Charlie Sheen has apologised to Rihanna after he badmouthed the singer on live TV.

The former Two And A Half Men star, 51, and the chart-topper, 28, fell out in 2014 after Sheen said Rihanna refused to say hello to him when they bumped into each other at a restaurant.

Sheen recently told US talk show Watch What Happens Live: "Oh, that bitch. She abandoned common courtesy and common sense."

Now, in a post on Twitter and Instagram, the actor has apologised for his comments and offered to buy the singer a drink.

"Dear Rihanna, pardon my inane self indulgence," he wrote.

"Let's have a drink some day (on me)," he added, posting a picture of the Work singer wearing a pink wig, which Sheen had previously mocked.