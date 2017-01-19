BBC and Amazon co-commission Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens for small screen

Sir Terry Pratchett's apocalyptic novel Good Omens is being brought to the small screen in a major new comedy series co-commissioned by the BBC and rival broadcaster Amazon.

Good Omens was co-written almost 30 years ago by Sir Terry, who died in 2015 after a public struggle with Alzheimer's, and Neil Gaiman.

The six part, hour-long comedy series is being co-produced by BBC Studios and will air in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.

Author Gaiman, who has penned the TV adaptation of the novel and is the comedy's executive producer, said that he wished Sir Terry, famous for his Discworld set of novels, was alive to see the new series.

"Almost 30 years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons, not to mention an 11-year old antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the apocalypse," he said.

"It became many people's favourite book. Three decades later, it's going to make it to the screen. I can't think of anyone we'd rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it."

BBC Studios' head of comedy Chris Sussman said "Good Omens has always been one of my favourite books, and it's hugely exciting not just to be able to bring it to life, but to do so with scripts from Neil Gaiman himself.

"It feels like a good time to be making a comedy about an impending global apocalypse."

The announcement comes as BBC Studios, which makes shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Who, Top Gear and Planet Earth II, secured approval to launch as a commercial subsidiary and make programmes for other broadcasters as well as the BBC from April this year.

But this is not the first time that BBC Studios has co-produced shows for other broadcasters.

The BBC is also set to broadcast T erry Pratchett: Back In Black, which will tell the best-selling writer's story in his own words, with comedian and actor Paul Kaye voicing the writer.