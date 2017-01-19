Country singer Lee Greenwood 'would be embarrassed to turn down inauguration'

Country music singer Lee Greenwood said he could not imagine the "embarrassment" at turning down an invitation to perform at a presidential inauguration, adding that "very few people get the honour".

Greenwood, 74, will perform at Thursday evening's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, which officially kicks off festivities ahead of the inauguration of American President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington DC.

This will be the Grammy award-winning singer's fourth performance during an inaugural ceremony - having previously performed during President Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W Bush's ceremonies.

Greenwood told the Press Association: "I don't know that you could ever turn down a congressional invitation, I can't imagine the embarrassment you would receive.

"Very few people get that honour and this is my fourth inauguration that I've attended and the third time I've sang for a President, and so, I don't think there was any reason not to go."

The singer will perform his 1983 hit God Bless the USA on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

"It's a surreal moment when you step out and look down the mall at the Capitol, standing at the place where Abraham Lincoln was honoured and then get to sing the song I wrote for America (God Bless the USA) which seems to be America's anthem now," he said.

Greenwood said the current mood in America was "very positive".

Talking about Mr Trump he said: "Donald Trump, as you know, the President-elect, was elected because I think, what it is, America is so tired of the business as usual in Washington DC and I think this is the one person in any era I can ever remember, during my lifetime, that has not been affiliated with the Washington DC 'elite'."

Some of the other performers billed to perform at the inauguration events, such as the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration:

Jon Voight, Oscar-winning star and father of Angelina Jolie with films like Midnight Cowboy to his name. He is expected to speak at the event.

The Piano Guys, a Utah-based group, which first found fame on YouTube. "We don't feel right limiting our positive message only to people that believe or act the same way we do," they have said.

DJ RaviDrums, a drummer and DJ whose real name is Ravi Jakhotia. " My beliefs are, it's time for America to come together," he has said.

3 Doors Down, a Mississippi rock band best known for the song Kryptonite.

The Frontmen of Country, a country group featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald of Lonestar.

Jackie Evancho, the former America's Got Talent contestant will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.

The Radio City Rockettes, some, but not all of the dance group, have agreed to perform at the inauguration.

Sam Moore, of R &B duo Sam & Dave, has joined the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, which kicks off the inaugural events.

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson and Moby all said they turned down invitations by Mr Trump's team to perform - and Sir Elton John denied reports he will take part.

Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday cancelled her scheduled appearance, citing a backlash, and Bruce Springsteen tribute band the B Street Band pulled out of the inauguration ball.