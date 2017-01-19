Ex-fashion stylist Daniela Tasca-York wins Great Interior Design Challenge

Former fashion stylist Daniela Tasca-York has been crowned the winner of BBC2's The Great Interior Design Challenge.

The series pitted amateur decorators against each other to find the most promising talent in home design and tonight's final saw the 31-year-old win the final task in the competition,

She completed three rooms, each in converted apartments, in an 18th century mock castle in Broadstairs, Kent.

She went up against Oliver Thomas, 49, in the challenge which included a kitchen redesign for the first time in the programme's four-series history.

Finalists had 72 hours and a £4,000 budget to finish the work, with Tasca-York's including a kitchen with mirrored cupboard doors.

The mother-of-two said of her win: "I'm so grateful, I've really worked hard and I feel like it's finally paid off, so I'm so happy."

Judge, presenter and interior designer Kelly Hoppen said: "Every single room she designed was a different feel, a different look, different textures, she really pushed the boundaries."

Tasca-York had worked as a stylist for Burberry and Vogue, relocated to Ibiza as a photographer and eventually returned to the UK after the birth of her first child.

She said: "The show gave me so much more than just a trophy. Before entering the show, I felt that I had lost my way a little creatively and career-wise.

"The show was so intense, lots of hard work, sleepless nights and self-doubt, but every time I got through to the next stage my confidence grew and it was the biggest buzz."

She fought off competition from eight other amateur designers and was judged in the final by Hoppen, director of the British Institute of Interior Design Daniel Hopwood and interior stylist Sophie Robinson.