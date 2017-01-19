Funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt to take place in Surrey

The funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt will take place on Thursday afternoon following his death on Christmas Eve.

The private service will take place at Woking Crematorium in Surrey.

Parfitt carved out a rock'n'roll career spanning half a century as a a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the British rock band.

The veteran musician died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a shoulder injury, his manager said.

His death over Christmas followed years of concern about his ill health, which had seen him stricken by multiple heart attacks and a cancer scare.

Most recently, Parfitt had been forced to withdraw from his band's tour after he collapsed over the summer.