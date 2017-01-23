Kings Of Leon and Little Mix heading to Hull for Radio 1's Big Weekend

Kings Of Leon and Little Mix will perform at this year's Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Hull.

Grime artist Stormzy will join the US rockers and girl band at the event, which will be held on May 27 and 28.

The festival moves location each year and will take place at Hull's Burton Constable Hall in 2017 as the city celebrates its title as the UK's City of Culture.

Kings Of Leon said: "Looking forward to seeing you in Hull for Radio 1's Big Weekend at the end of May.

"Huge thanks to Radio 1 for leading the charge in helping us get our music to our fans, it's going to be a great show, can't wait."

Martin Green, director of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, said he was "thrilled".

He added: "Bringing this major national event with some of the biggest names in the music industry is a massive coup for the city and confirms its growing international profile as the place to be."

The details of the event were revealed by DJ Nick Grimshaw on his BBC breakfast show.

Grimshaw said: "I'm super excited for Big Weekend as it kicks off festival season and always has a mega line-up of the best live music.

"Roll on May - I can't wait to party in Hull alongside Kings Of Leon, Little Mix, Stormzy and loads more."

Now in its 14th year, Radio 1's Big Weekend has previously hosted acts such as Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.