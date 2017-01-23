One Show's Michelle Ackerley tells of delight to be fronting programme

One Show host Michelle Ackerley has said how happy she is to show her personality after years of hosting serious programmes such as Watchdog and Crimewatch Roadshow.

Ackerley is fronting the BBC One show with Matt Baker while regular Alex Jones is on maternity leave, sharing the job with Robot Wars star Angela Scanlon.

She told the Press Association: "It's the perfect balance of light-hearted and some hard-hitting stuff.

"Coming from Watchdog, if you cracked a smile, it's highly inappropriate.

"But my background is children's TV and my personality is more what you see on The One Show so it's lovely to have an opportunity to let that come out."

Ackerley added that she was relieved to immediately hit it off with Baker, who has anchored the show since 2011.

She said: " Matt has been so supportive and really giving with his time. He is so passionate and wants to make it work.

"I'm not good at acting and being fake and it's quite nerve-wracking meeting someone thinking, 'We have to do the show well but is it going to be someone I can get on with?'

"He is a lovely guy and we clicked and n aturally as the weeks have gone on we have found a rhythm and that natural friendship level of presenting and comfort that it doesn't feel strained."

The presenter added that it did not seem real that she had the job until she was in the studio filming the first episode.

She said: " It didn't really sink in, I got the call and was over the moon.

"Then it was Christmas and the New Year and it wasn't really on my mind but when I got into the studio I just thought 'Oh my God I'm doing this' and got a wave of anxiety and thought 'You can't mess this up'.

"People are going to be comparing myself and Angela to Alex and it's big shoes to fill because she's fantastic. When I got pangs I just had to park it.

"My family are very close and we have a family Whatsapp group so when I'm nervous they give a positive message back or m y brother will quote some Alan Partridge so I feel relaxed."

Ackerley said she has been in awe of guests including George Takei, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Una Stubbs but still has a wish-list of potential interviewees.

She said: " Al Pacino or Steve Coogan or Simon Pegg or Nick Frost looks like he would be a great person to have round for dinner."

She also hopes to one day meet the presenter she is job-sharing with, saying: "Angela and I have n ot actually met.

"We are ships passing in the night.

"We are sharing a dressing room and we leave each other messages and are looking forward to meeting up.

"We have a lot in common and we know all these things the other is doing and I know when we meet we will get on."

The One Show is on weeknights on BBC One at 7pm.