Soulja Boy to appear in court next month after denying gun charges

Rapper Soulja Boy is to appear in court next month after he pleaded not guilty to illegally possessing firearms.

The US musician, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested at his home in Los Angeles on December 15 after he was allegedly found with the guns, one of which was reported stolen from a police vehicle.

He is charged with possession of an assault weapon, a Mini Draco AR-IS; unlawful firearm activity; a felon in possession of a firearm, a Glock 21 .45 calibre; and receiving stolen property, a Glock 21 handgun.

Way - who faces more than four years in prison if convicted - is due to appear at Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 28.

The 26-year-old has had two top 10 hits in the UK - Crank That in 2007, which reached number two, and Kiss Me Thru The Phone in 2009.

The case against him is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.