Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose steals the show at Chanel event

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp cemented her spot in the modelling industry as she graced the catwalk during the finale of the Chanel show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The 17-year-old - who is carving out a career of her own as a model and actress - wore creative director Karl Lagerfeld's most ostentatious design of the collection; a powder pink, heavily ruffled bridal gown.

Lagerfeld joined his young muse on the catwalk during the event, which also saw models-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, sport his couture designs.

Despite Jenner and Hadid's presence, Depp was the star of the show - having landed the coveted finale spot due to her affiliation with French fashion house Chanel.

Depp has walked the runway for Chanel in recent years, and has fronted two of its campaigns - including for its new fragrance Chanel No.5 L'Eau.

The rising star was supported at the fashion presentation by her mother, French model and actress Vanessa Paradis, also a Chanel ambassador.

As well as her flourishing fashion career, Depp has a handful of acting credits under her belt and received a nomination for most promising actress at the Lumieres Awards, a French film awards, for her role in French musical drama The Dancer.

She also recently starred opposite Natalie Portman in Planetarium, a drama about two sisters who perform as supernatural mediums in 1930s France.

Depp is prominent on social media, with 2.4 million followers on Instagram, and last year used the platform to defend her Hollywood star father during his bitter divorce battle from Amber Heard.