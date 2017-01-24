Nadia Sawalha reveals secret behind same top 'experiment' on Loose Women

Presenter Nadia Sawalha has finally revealed why she has been wearing the same top on Loose Women.

The star, 52, got viewers talking by regularly wearing the same animal print blouse on the ITV show.

Now she has revealed that it was all an experiment - inspired by Judge Rinder.

"All this started when we had Judge Rinder on," Sawalha said.

"He was telling us backstage that he's worn exactly the same outfit for every interview he's ever done on television.

"He said nobody had noticed and we said 'that would never happen for us'.

"So we said, let's just see what happens and do a little experiment.

"Some people have been really angry about it... So many of my lovely squad on Twitter have been getting into arguments."

She said she decided that she would have to reveal all when one fan thought she was pregnant.

"Oh no, now (people think) I'm pregnant, this has got to stop", she said.