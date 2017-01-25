Billie Piper to reprise role as she returns to star in play at Young Vic

Billie Piper is to reprise her award-winning role as a woman obsessed by her infertility in the play Yerma.

The former Doctor Who actress and ex-pop star, 34, will again tread the boards at London's Young Vic after receiving rave reviews for her performance in the play last year.

Piper, who played Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's companion Rose Tyler in the BBC sci-fi series, starred in the new telling of Spanish dramatist Federico Garcia Lorca's 1934 play between July and September in 2016.

Her performance was heralded as "towering" by critics and saw her take the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Piper will return in the title role from July 26 until August 31.

The theatre will also celebrate the life of Nina Simone with a play featuring some of the singer's best-loved music, as well as exploring her political acts.

Elsewhere, Truly, Madly, Deeply actress Juliet Stevenson will return to the Young Vic as a middle-aged aviatrix whose mind falls apart following a stroke in Arthur Kopit's Wings.

As part of the Horizons season, which explores the lives of refugees, the Young Vic will also show Taha - the moving story of a Palestinian poet forced from his home in Galilee in the midst of war.

Nina - A Story About Me And Nina Simone will run between July 19 and July 29.

Wings runs from September 14 until October 28, while Taha runs from July 5 to July 15 in the Young Vic's Maria studio.