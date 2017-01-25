Last Christmas track sales surged in month after George Michael's death at 53

Sales of seasonal favourite track Last Christmas have surged in the month following George Michael's sudden death.

More than 400,000 of the pop superstar's singles and 147,500 of his albums have been sold and streamed since he died aged 53 on Christmas Day.

Last Christmas and Michael's Careless Whisper and Faith are among the most popular tracks with fans, according to data compiled by the Official Charts.

In total, Michael's Wham! and solo singles had combined sales of 421,000 in the last month.

Fans have also snapped up 1998 release Ladies & Gentlemen - The Best Of which has hit number four in the Official Albums Chart in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, the cousin of Michael said he suspects the star died of an accidental drugs overdose.

Andros Georgiou said the singer resumed taking hard drugs towards the end of his life, but denied his death was suicide.

Police said a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and the results of further tests are yet to be revealed.

His death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.