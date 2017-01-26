Ed Sheeran to go on tour after returning from gap year

Ed Sheeran has revealed dates for a global tour following a year out of the music scene.

After making a strong return this month, topping the charts with tracks Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, he plans to share his new music across continents with a tour in spring.

It will kick off in Turin, Italy, on March 17, before moving across Europe, Ireland and the UK, Central and South America, finishing in Mexico in June.

Sheeran, 25, worked on his new music during a 12-month break from the public eye and social media last year.

He thanked his fans for their support and praise as he returned to the limelight, posting on Instagram: "Truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs.

"I've never had anything like this, thank you for all your wonderful messages."

The tour will follow the official release of Sheeran's latest album, Divide, on March 3.

UK venues include Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, marking the singer's first major show in the capital in almost two years.

Tickets will go on sale on February 2 at 10am GMT and the UK shows will run between April 19-May 2.