NME award for grime pioneer Wiley to recognise his impact on UK music

Grime pioneer Wiley is to be recognised for his impact on UK music at the NME Awards.

The London-born musician will be handed the Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade at a ceremony next month.

Wiley pursued the sound now widely recognised as grime and, following the news of his latest accolade, said he would "die" pursuing the genre.

He told the Independent: "I'll be honest with you, my career will end on this note. Not on this project, but on this music.

"I will not make anything that is not urban before I die, in my name," he said, adding: "I made a bad move before, I had to do different s**t to get money, but never ever will I have to do that again."

Earlier this month, Wiley released his 11th studio album, Godfather - which landed his first ever top 10 in the album charts.

NME also announced he would be performing at the ceremony at Brixton O2 Academy on February 15, alongside indie pop band Bastille and rising star Dua Lipa.

Mike Williams, NME's editor-in-chief, said: "Wiley isn't just the Godfather of grime, he's the inventor of it too. He's the man the rest of the scene looks up to, and the figurehead of the most exciting musical movement in a generation.

"Without Wiley, the entire landscape of British music would look very different, so it's a huge honour to recognise his influence and talents by awarding him NME's Outstanding Contribution to Music.

"This year's ceremony has just got even more exciting."

Wiley told NME: "Thank you for everyone's support and thank you NME for this award.

"It's because of the fans' support that I am here, and my family and friends who've been behind me from day one. This for all the massive and the crew."