Sir Elton John to write music for The Devil Wears Prada stage show

Sir Elton John will pen the music for a stage show adaptation of fashion industry confessional The Devil Wears Prada.

According to AP, the Rocket Man singer will compose for the upcoming Broadway show that is based on Lauren Weisberger's book inspired by her experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour.

Weisberger's book was also adapted into a hit film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in 2006.

No date has been set yet for the musical's opening but it will be produced by McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

Sir Elton has previously scored the music for stage shows of The Lion King and Aida, and will be joined on his new project by playwright Paul Rudnick who will write the story.