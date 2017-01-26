This Morning presenters fail to get victory tattoos, despite on-stage pledge

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield did not get tattoos after their programme won a National Television Award, despite promising they would get inked to celebrate.

The TV presenters last year hosted the ITV daytime show in the same clothes they wore to the awards ceremony after partying all night - but did not repeat their actions this time around after Schofield said they would not "shame" themselves again.

Despite partying late into the night on Wednesday after This Morning won in the live magazine category, both Willoughby and Schofield found fresh clothes and managed a few hours sleep before starting work on Thursday morning.

However, they confessed to feeling a bit hungover and asked their colleagues to "keep the noise down" in the studio.

In a huskier voice than usual, Schofield said: "We have made it in today - we're not in brilliant condition, to be honest, but we're not wearing the same clothes."

Willoughby asked her co-star: "Did you leave your voice in the bar?"

Schofield then addressed his promise for the pair to get tattoos, which he pledged up on stage while collecting their award.

He said: "Last night we made a few rash promises..."

The presenter said that they "nearly did" get tattoos, but were unable to at such a late hour.

Willoughby said: "There are a number of reasons we're not sporting tattoos this morning ... there are a lot of practicalities.

"Unfortunately tattoo salons aren't open that late. Members of our team were searching for an hour or so, we had five producers searching for a place."

Schofield said: "That would have been a very bad idea."

Willoughby also revealed she was nearly forced to go barefoot to the NTAs, held at London's O2 Arena, as she forgot her shoes.

Luckily, she managed to borrow some from presenter and Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes at the last moment after calling around her celebrity friends, including Tess Daly, to seek out some appropriate footwear.