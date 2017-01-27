Shia LaBeouf returns to New York City art project after arrest

Actor Shia LaBeouf has returned to the public art project where he was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with another man.

Police said the Hollywood star pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City early on Thursday morning, scratching his face in the process.

They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

The 30-year-old actor has spent the first few days of Donald Trump's presidency chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera outside the museum in Queens.

It was unclear whether the camera captured any of Thursday's confrontation, but it did show the aftermath, including LaBeouf being handcuffed and led off by police.

On Friday morning he returned to the livestream for around 20 minutes, where he continued the chant alongside a small group of supporters.

In the moments before being arrested, he reportedly issued a plea to the camera.

He said: "Hey, be nice. Everybody be nice down here, man. Just be nice. That's the only requirement. Be nice.

" That's all I ask. Be nice. Pro this, pro that. Cool. But be nice."

LaBeouf has said the livestream will run 24 hours a day for the next four years.

He faces a misdemeanour assault charge and is due in court April 4, according to the Associated Press.