Amy Adams accepted Arrival Oscars snub with grace, the film's director says

The director of Oscar-nominated film Arrival said Amy Adams has accepted her Academy Awards snub with "grace".

Denis Villeneuve said he was "disappointed" for Adams - who plays a linguistics expert in the sci-fi drama - after she failed to earn an Oscar nomination despite the film receiving eight nods.

Speaking at the Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Villeneuve told the Press Association: "I thought Amy Adams would be nominated. For me it was a given.

"It was the only one I was ready to bet everything on.

"I was very disappointed she didn't get a nomination but the rest was just Christmas.

"Honestly, all my crew and I made a strong movie. We know we are bringing good competition."

Asked if Adams was disappointed to miss out on an Oscar nomination, Villeneuve replied: "Yes, yes, yes but she took the news with grace.

"She's the most generous and humble artist I know and she was just deeply happy for the movie."

Villeneuve, who is directing the upcoming Blade Runner sequel, said Arrival's eight Oscar nominations - including one for best director for himself - felt like a "big victory".

He said: "Listen I won already. To get a nomination with a sci-fi movie like Arrival, for me is already a big victory.

"To have eight nominations was unexpected."

The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 26.