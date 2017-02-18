Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband denies 'inappropriate photos' claims

The estranged husband of Lisa Marie Presley has criticised "inaccurate and unproven" claims that their children were taken into care after hundreds of inappropriate photos were found on his computer.

Michael Lockwood said the daughter of Elvis Presley had chosen to "file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts" following allegations made in divorce papers filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Presley said she was "shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach" after discovering hundreds of inappropriate photos and "disturbing video footage" on Lockwood's computer, according to court documents published by the Mail Online.

She revealed the couple's twin daughters were now in the care of the department of children and family services in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Lockwood's lawyer Jeff Sturman told the Press Association: "Mr Lockwood and his lawyers believe that it is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the family law court's publicly accessible files.

"Ms Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms Presley's inaccurate story as a result."

Mr Sturman said Presley had failed to disclose important information that was "directly related to her inflammatory claims against Mr Lockwood".

"Mr Lockwood is not going to publicly disclose very negative information about Ms Presley to retaliate," he added.

"While Mr Lockwood denies the truth of what Ms Presley chose to put in the press, he has no further statement at this time."

In the court documents, Presley said police in Beverly Hills had executed a search warrant and removed more than 80 of Lockwood's devices which were yet to be analysed.

"I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these unanalysed devices," she wrote.

Presley said Lockwood had asked for 40,000 dollars a month (£32,200) in spousal support - despite signing an agreement waiving support - and 100,000 dollars (£80,000) in lawyer fees which she has "no liability to pay".

"I have not paid my own attorney," she added.

Singer-songwriter Presley, 49, and musician Lockwood, 55, announced they were divorcing in June after 10 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences at the time and requested full custody of the couple's children.

It is Presley's fourth divorce after she was previously married to the late pop star Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage and musician Danny Keough.

She is reportedly living with her eldest daughter Riley, from her first marriage to Keough.

Presley is the only child of the late rock star Elvis and Priscilla Presley.