Ed Sheeran in place to knock own song off top of singles chart

Ed Sheeran may achieve the remarkable feat of knocking himself off the summit of the official singles chart with his latest track.

The singer celebrated turning 26 last week with the release of How Would You Feel (Paean), from his upcoming album Divide.

At the midweek point, the single is at number two, just behind Shape Of You, which has held the top spot for the past six weeks.

If he manages to beat himself, Sheeran would become the first artist to topple their own song from the number one spot since Justin Bieber's Love Yourself replaced Sorry in 2015.

It means the top five is dominated by the Photograph singer, whose single Castle On The Hill drops to fifth from third since Friday.

Take That's new single Giants, from upcoming album Wonderland, has also made an immediate impression with fans.

The song is on track to land at fourth behind Sheeran and Rag 'n' Bone Man, who will remain at the top of official albums chart with Human if sales and combined streams continue at the same trajectory.

The release, which is the fastest-selling debut album from a male solo artist this decade, is outselling its nearest rival, Under Stars by Amy MacDonald, two to one.

Following the release of Trolls on DVD, the film's soundtrack may reach a new peak as it moves up seven places to fifth.

And US singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is on course to chart at number three with Prisoner while Sheeran's 2014 album, Multiply, is up three places to fourth.

Meanwhile, British band Dreadzone could receive their first top 40 album in 22 years with Dread Times currently at 17.