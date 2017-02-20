Kurt Cobain's daughter in 50th birthday tribute to Nirvana star

Kurt Cobain's daughter has paid tribute to the late Nirvana frontman on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The US musician was born on February 20 1967 and committed suicide in 1994 at the age of 27.

His daughter Frances Bean Cobain - who was only 20 months old when her father died - posted a picture of a handwritten note on Instagram, in which she thanked him for giving her "the gift of life".

"Today would have been your 50th birthday," the 24-year-old wrote.

"You are loved and you are missed.

"Thank you for giving me the gift of life.

"Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."

Frances Bean, whose mother is Hole rocker Courtney Love, captioned the photograph: "February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday."